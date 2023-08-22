Explorers’ future at Lewis & Clark Park in question for first time in 30 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in 30 years, the Sioux City Explorers do not know if they’ll be returning to Lewis & Clark Park for the next season.

The Explorers have held a lease at Sioux City’s Lewis & Clark Park for the past 10 years, and prior to that, had the lease to the ballpark in different stints since 1993 when the park first opened. But as the lease comes to an end on April 27, 2024, the city is taking requests for proposals to see who might be interested in the ballpark. Now the Explorers are very much a part of the consideration, but will now be up with the interest of other parties.

Here’s what we do know right now about how the request for the proposal works, according to the City of Sioux City:

Each interested party has been given paperwork to fill out as part of the “Request for Proposal” (RFP) that is due on Sept. 8, 2023.

A selection committee will review all of the paperwork.

The committee will have a recommendation for the Sioux City City Council within 30 days of Sept. 8.

City officials say there’s a set of five criteria that will be considered by the selection committee to make the decision. Officials have not released any information on what that criteria is.

To be clear, this does not mean the Explorers are out of consideration, but this is a new process due to the nature of the Explorers holding the lease since the start of Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers have released a statement to KTIV regarding this process, saying they are “optimistic that Explorers baseball will continue in Sioux City for many years to come.” You can read their full statement below:

“As a longtime partner of the City of Sioux City, the Explorers are well aware of the public hearing requirement to lease City property for any time period longer than three years. Considering the Explorers’ past experience with, and commitment to the City, the Explorers were surprised to learn the City would seek proposals from unknown, outside parties to potentially lease the stadium. The Explorers will submit a proposal as required by the City, and we are optimistic that Explorers baseball will continue in Sioux City for many years to come.”

