Iowa Utilities Board begins evidentiary hearing for carbon capture pipeline

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Utilities Board has begun its evidentiary hearing for one of two major carbon capture pipelines set for Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions is seeking a permit to construct, operate and maintain 687 miles of pipeline across 29 counties in Northwest and Central Iowa.

That pipeline will carry potentially-hazardous liquid carbon dioxide from roughly a dozen ethanol plants in Iowa to North Dakota to be stored deep underground under caprock.

Tuesday’s hearing in Fort Dodge is the first big test for the project in the state. Summit says this project would be a benefit to Iowa’s farm community.

“We need to be able to put a pipeline underground in order to access the ethanol plants and then access our sequestration site in North Dakota,” said Sabrina Zenor with Summit Carbon Solutions. “It’s important for Iowa farm values. It’s important for corn values. It’s important for our ethanol plants to be able to exist well into the future and carbon capture and sequestration truly is the future of decarbonizing the industrial process of ethanol.”

If the full project gets approval, Summit Carbon’s pipeline would cross 2,000 miles of land across 5 states. Tuesday is day one of the hearing, which is expected to last several days or even weeks.

The pipeline route proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions

Landowners, environmentalists, and elected officials who are fighting against the pipelines held a news conference ahead of the hearing Tuesday morning. Many of these landowners will be speaking at the hearings.

They tell KTIV, this isn’t just about fighting for the rights to their land, but also fighting for the respect they deserve from companies like Summit Carbon Solutions.

“Respect is what unifies all of us here today,” said Steven Kenkel, a member of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. “No matter what your main concern is about these hazardous CO2 pipelines, it all boils down to being respected, to being heard, and treated fairly and knowing your constitutional rights are being upheld.”

