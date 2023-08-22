Man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle in Nebraska, authorities looking for other suspect

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Nebraska authorities say one of the two Honduras men accused of killing an American Bald Eagle earlier this year has pleaded guilty in federal court

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Domingo Zetino-Hernandez pleaded guilty to violating the Golden Eagle Protection Act, a misdemeanor. He is to receive his sentence on Nov. 4.

Authorities are still looking for the other man believed to be involved in this case, 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin. The sheriff’s office says Hernandez-Tzquin fled the area sometime after the bald eagle was killed and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The bald eagle was killed back on Feb. 28 near the Wood Duck Recreation Area, located three miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska. The sheriff’s office was called to the area for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they got there, deputies found the two men with a dead bald eagle in their possession. Authorities say the two of them planned on cooking and eating the bird.

At the time of the eagle’s death, the sheriff’s office cited the two men on state charges and turned the bird over to Nebraska Game and Parks. Authorities later determined Zetino-Hernandez killed the eagle with a high-powered air rifle and he was arrested on a federal warrant. He has been in custody since March.

Zetino-Hernandez and Hernandez-Tzquin are both Honduran nationals who were living in the Norfolk, Nebraska area. Authorities believe they entered the country illegally and could face deportation.

