Northwest Iowa woman provides sensory bags to responders in Sioux County

Sensory bags that were giver to first responders.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa woman had a special surprise for first responders.

Emma Bouza raised enough money to supply sensory bags for first responders in Sioux County, the four emergency rooms, Sioux County conservation officers and the county sheriff’s office.

These bags are called “Ruby’s Red Bags” and are named for Emma’s daughter, Ruby, who has Down Syndrome. These bags will give responders more to work with in situations where someone may have sensory needs.

“First responders to use when they respond and there’s someone with sensory needs or a disability. It will just give them another tool to help in that emergency situation,” said Emma Bouza a parent advocate.

Bouza hopes to expand into other counties with a bigger goal of going statewide.

