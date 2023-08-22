Omaha daycare van driver arrested after child’s death

An Omaha family is grieving after their 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot van.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday morning that officers had arrested the driver of a daycare van to face charges of child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The arrest came out of an investigation into the death of 1-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington who allegedly was left in a van during Monday’s heat. She was discovered in the van outside Kidz of the Future Child Development Center II near 50th and Leavenworth streets shortly after 3 p.m.

The driver was identified as Ryan Williams, 62. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday morning.

Police noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams(Omaha Police Department)

6 News confirmed Monday that the driver picked up Ra’Miyah and two of her siblings Monday morning. The other two children were removed from the van, but Ra’Miyah was not.

It’s still unclear just how long Ra’Miyah was left inside the van, but her parents said the children were picked up in the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare

It’s still unclear just how long 1-year-old Ra’Miyah was left inside the van, but her parents have their suspicions.

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)

