Ricketts announces launch of 2024 U.S. Senate campaign

Ricketts was appointed to his position as U.S. Senator in January
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sen. Pete Ricketts announced his plans to launch his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign this week.

As part of his Senate 2024 Campaign Kickoff Tour, Ricketts will make an appearance at Blatt Beer & Table in Omaha from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior to visiting Omaha, Ricketts will also make stops in North Platte, Kearney and Norfolk on Wednesday.

This is Ricketts’ first campaign for U.S. Senate, as he was appointed to the position by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen in January.

Ricketts’ appointment came after former Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down to become the president of the University of Florida.

