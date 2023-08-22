Sioux City City Council approves contract for Ultraviolet Disinfection System at Wastewater Treatment Plant

One of the dirty pipes from the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday, members of the Sioux City City Council approved a contract for the new Ultraviolet Disinfection System at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Council approved the $8,083,388 contract with Journey Construction out of Sioux Falls. The price tag is $883,388 more than previously estimated.

This contract comes two months after the council approved the UV Disinfection plan.

Even over budget, Mayor Bob Scott said this plan will help in the long run.

“Well, you know it solves a lot of the chemical issues if you use UV, so it’s a great project. Quite a bit over budget, unfortunately, but we see that in everything that we bid right now. Hopefully, the contractor will get in and get it done and our chemical costs will go down accordingly,” said Scott.

The project will be funded with American Rescue Plan funds.

