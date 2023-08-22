Sioux City Community Schools adapt to changes in Iowa law

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students in the Sioux City Community School District will be back in class Wednesday, and, they’ll face some changes from book bans, to gender identification that were mandated by the education reform law passed by lawmakers last Spring.

One of the biggest changes under the education reform law is a ban on books in school libraries that depict, or describe, sex acts. Books must be “age appropriate.” The process to approve those books will be handled by the district’s curriculum instruction assessment division.

Iowa’s public schools have until Jan. 1st to fully comply. But educators still have questions.

“Age appropriate... what does that exactly mean? So we’re struggling, I think schools across the state are struggling with that a little bit. It would be, it would be better...if it came down from the Department of Education,” said SCCSD Superintendent Rod Earleywine said.

Additionally, the education reform law requires schools to inform parents when a student asks to be referred by a different name than the one on the school roster. If that happens, the student’s teacher will contact the building principal, who will reach out to the child’s parent to confirm a name change.

“We tried to get out in from that a little bit by getting some communication out to parents just saying, Hey, this is the new law. If you would like your child, you know, addressed by a different name, please let us know,” said Earleywine.

This is the first year the interim tag is not attached to Earleywine’s title. He hopes that the school district makes strides in education standards and goes back to the basics and hits on math, reading and writing.

