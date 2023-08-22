Sioux County Sherriff’s Office has safety concerns about Saturn app

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - As students head back to school, there’s an app that parents may want to watch out for if their kids are using it for school schedules.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about the Saturn app. While it may be good for scheduling, and communication with other students and teachers, deputies say it’s easy to fake your identity on it.

“It’s an app for scheduling things and it corresponds with your school schedule, and you can connect with your teachers and with other students in your classroom and so forth,” said Officer Jessica Dorhout with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not really monitored in the way that there are no checkups to make sure that this person is in the school, or this person is actually in this classroom.”

The sheriff’s office reminds people that it is important to stay involved with the people your kids are talking to online.

