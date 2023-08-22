Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kevin Adams

Wanted by U.S. Marshals for Escape from Custody
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for Escape from Custody(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Kevin Adams.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Adams is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for Escape from the Bureau of Prisons’ Custody, after he reportedly fled from a Sioux City halfway house where he was serving time for a Federal Firearms Violation.

Adams is described as a 36-year-old man who is 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a car vs ambulance crash Monday morning in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City
9-year-old and Iowa woman killed in Osceola County crash
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
2 dead in car vs train crash in South Dakota
2 Nebraska women killed in tractor vs minivan crash identified
Thomas Joy, the founder of the Life Rolls On Truck Show
“Life Rolls On Truck Show” in Cushing, IA raises funds for a cause

Latest News

One of the dirty pipes from the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant
Sioux City City Council approves contract for Ultraviolet Disinfection System at Wastewater Treatment Plant
9-year-old and Iowa woman killed in Osceola County crash
Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City
Safety reminders when driving near a school bus this year