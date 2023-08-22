Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kevin Adams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Kevin Adams.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Adams is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for Escape from the Bureau of Prisons’ Custody, after he reportedly fled from a Sioux City halfway house where he was serving time for a Federal Firearms Violation.

Adams is described as a 36-year-old man who is 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

