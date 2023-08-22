Tip Top Tux owner files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (KTIV) - Federal court records confirm that the company that owns “Tip Top Tux” and “Dream Dress Express” has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. bankruptcy court in Atlanta, Georgia.

That’s the type of bankruptcy that will see the company’s assets liquidated to cover its debts. It also means the stores, including the ones in Sioux City, will not reopen.

There was a hearing on this case Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

We’ll have an update on what was decided there later this week here on KTIV.

