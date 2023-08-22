Wells Enterprises expanding New York manufacturing plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (KTIV) - Wells Enterprises says it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in New York.

According to a press release, the manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, New York will begin its expansion project in the fall of 2023. The company says the expanded facility should be operational by late 2025 and is expected to bring more than 200 new jobs to the Dunkirk community.

“The investment in Dunkirk illustrates our passion to provide high-quality premium ice cream products that bring joy to consumers around the world. The planned expansion also reinforces our dedication to our team, consumers, and the community as a critical part of the long-term future of our company,” said Wells Enterprises CEO Liam Killeen.

The press release goes on to say the Dunkirk facility plays a big role in the company’s expansion plans for its manufacturing network of Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics brands. Once the expansion is completed, the company expects the facility will be able to double its output of products.

“The planned expansion of the Dunkirk facility follows our team’s continued strong performance over the last several months. That, coupled with the continued growth plan for our brands and the category overall makes expanding our Dunkirk facility the right choice for Wells,” added Wells Enterprises COO Mark Meyer.

This expansion project comes several months after Wells was acquired by the Ferrero Group.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.