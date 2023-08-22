Young Wolfpack volleyball team aiming to keep legacy alive

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - The high school volleyball season is kicking off here with tournaments and games getting underway on Tuesday, and one school that has cemented themselves as a volleyball powerhouse with a state record of 22-straight state tournament appearances is Western Christian.

The Wolfpack are the reigning Class 2A volleyball state champions after taking down Dike-New Hartford in a five-set thriller, but this season is a whole new chapter for the Wolfpack as they move up to Class 3A. Head coach Tammi Veerbeek enters her 25th season at the helm for the Wolfpack, but she says they’re embracing the challenge this season will bring with playing new teams in Class 3A.

The Wolfpack are a young crew this year after graduating seven seniors from last year’s state championship team. There are four seniors back this season reminding everyone that the hard work at practice is what translates into big results.

”We have a new identity as the team this year, obviously graduated a lot of people, but we’re still going into the season as state champs last year, and just protecting that and guarding the title. It’s a new identity, but we work hard every day in practice so we still think we could do it,” said Keana Wynja, Western Christian senior.

The Wolfpack have won 18 state titles in program history, with 13 of those coming under head coach Tammi Veerbeek. Even with all the success, coach Veerbeek still loves piecing together the puzzle at the start of every season.

”I love the start of the season, and I always talk about it like being a puzzle. I love trying to put the pieces of a team together, what is going to make us be the best team. I feel that’s a strength of mine. It’s finding strengths in the girls, and putting that puzzle together to see how successful we can be that always is an exciting start to the season for me,” said Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian volleyball head coach.

The Wolfpack kick off their season on Thursday at the Sheldon Early Bird Tournament, then will continue the action on Friday at the Bellevue West Invitational.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.