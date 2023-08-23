Cancer patient surprised with flash mob

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Sandy Vannostrand said, “To be a hallmark town, we needed that flashmob.”

Vannostrand is a big fan of flash mobs and Sunday night her dream came true. She watched on her driveway, first a few dancers, then one by one the group grew to more than 80 dancers. All of them were dancing to Sandy’s favorite song.

“Then all of a sudden more people started coming in and that’s when I figure out it was the flash mob”, said Vannostrand.

Amber Olson, a flash mob organizer said, “Even though we couldn’t get down to main street, we brought the dance to her instead.” Another flash mob organizer Tanner Koder said, “The look on her face? I mean, she was in shock.”

Koder and Olson had an important mission. They had a week to organize the flash mob. They didn’t have a lot of time because Sandy Vannostrand has terminal cancer. And, she says, time is running out.

“For that many people to join in whether or not they knew me was really special,” said Vannostrand.

“To be able to see the look in her eye and just know that her community is here, loves her and supports her and will be here to take care of her family… means the world,” said Olson.

“Seeing your community step up and seeing everybody come together so fast and able to support sandy during this time was unreal,” said Koder.

Olson had the idea and recruited Koder to teach the dancers their routine. They say it shows what kind of a town Nevada is. Sandy Vannostrand says she already knew.

“It was definitely a huge bright spot. not just in my day. not just in my week. but I mean really in my lifetime. To have all of these people that came and did this for me,” said Vannostrand.

