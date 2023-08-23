Drug investigation leads to three arrests in Norfolk

Maurice Blacktaildeer, left, Corey Sholes, middle, April Zephier, right.
Maurice Blacktaildeer, left, Corey Sholes, middle, April Zephier, right.(Madison County Jail)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Three people were arrested Monday morning after a drug bust in Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were conducting an investigation in Norfolk and spotted 34-year-old Maurice Blacktaildeer and 33-year-old Corey Sholes leaving a house and placing an unknown object underneath a car’s hood.

After driving that car to Northeast Community College, authorities say Blacktaildeer and Sholes got out of the car and walked back to a Norfolk house. NSP contacted the Norfolk Police Division and they conducted a K-9 search of the car. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located under the hood.

After exiting the Norfolk home, Omaha resident Blacktaildeer was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A search warrant of 1001 Jonathan Circle in Norfolk found additional narcotics, while Norfolk resident Sholes was arrested for multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The final person arrested, 45-year-old April Zephier of Norfolk, was inside the house during this incident and was arrested for similar counts as Blacktaildeer and Sholes.

The three individuals were booked into the Madison County Jail.

