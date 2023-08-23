Healthbeat 4: Ankle replacement surgeries at Unity Point Health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the last few years ankle replacement surgeries have increased in the U.S.

This is due to better implants, and safer surgical procedures.

Total ankle replacement is a good option for people with ankle arthritis. It’s similar to a knee or hip replacement, using a prosthetic joint.

“In the last 15 to 20 years technology has come a long way and is a standard of care for ankle arthritis. It treats arthritis and allows the function of the ankle to continue so you still have the range of motion and it’s a very good pain relieving surgery,” said Travis Langan, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at UnityPoint Health - St. Lukes.

Previously doctors would perform ankle fusions, but it left patients with less motion in the ankle, but lack function and motion.

“Pain-free range of motion we basically will remove the arthritic portion of the joint, replace it with a metal prosthetic and a plastic piece in the middle which removes the painful arthritic portion of the joint but continues to move,” added Langan.

People who could benefit from this new surgery include anyone with ankle pain not responding to conservative management.

If you’ve tried ice, rest, and anti-inflammatory meds now you could be ready for this personalized treatment plan.

After joining Unity Point Health in January. Dr. Langan is bringing this new surgery to Sioux City. He has not yet performed the surgery in the Siouxland area but has patients in the queue. He’s ready to give a personalized patient-specific plan based on lifestyle.

“Specifically in surgery, we will base it off a patient’s CT scan where we have specific 3d printed models to use in surgery, during surgery to make sure that prosthetic is the perfect match for that patient,” Langan added.

After an ankle replacement, there is a period of time where you have to be non-weight bearing on that foot. Prepping for something like this they have special classes ahead of a surgery.

