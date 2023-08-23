Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court

Boxley is charged with great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder.
By Justin Van't Hof and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A Michigan woman accused of lighting her husband on fire appeared in court on Monday.

Julie Boxley is charged with great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder. She is accused of lighting her then-husband, James Boxley, on fire at their apartment on Christmas Day 2021.

He was brought to the stand by the prosecution during Julie Boxley’s preliminary exam.

“I woke up by cold liquid [being poured] on me and right at the moment, I didn’t know exactly what was happening because I was, just came out of a deep sleep. It was a small flame, I could see it on top of me, and all of the sudden I realized what was going on,” James Boxley said.

James said that after he put out the fire, she continued threatening him.

“I am looking at her like ‘What is going on here?’ And then she took a book of matches, and she was lighting the matches and throwing them at me and all she would say is ‘I hate you,’” James Boxley said.

Julie Boxley’s lawyer Jennifer France said her client suffers from severe mental health issues. She said her team is working to determine if those mental health issues played a role in the case.

“We don’t have the results of that, but as I stated in court several times today, Ms. Boxley has a history of mental illness, and I think that when we get all the stuff back from the forensic center, we will all see how severely ill she was at the time,” France said.

France says later in the process, there will be more evidence brought forward in connection with James.

“Well, he is her ex-husband at this point and there’s a lot more you didn’t hear today that we are saving for trial, and I would just say stay tuned for trial,” France said.

Julie Boxley is set for arraignment in Alger County Circuit Court on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

