One more day of excessive heat before cooler air arrives

Excessive Heat Warning
Excessive Heat Warning(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday sizzled once again as the heat wave continued across the Central Plains. Highs Wednesday were near the record (102 set in 1938) thanks to lower humidity and drier allowing for the temperatures to push upwards of the century mark.

Intense heat returns yet again Thursday despite a cold front arriving mid-morning. Highs will be slightly cooler but still within a hair’s breadth of 100 degrees. Humidity will be slightly higher on the back side of the front with heat index values near 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Thursday, but cooler air will finally filter in on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible behind the cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. Unfortunately, they are not expected to be widespread at this time, meaning most of the area will likely stay pretty dry. We will finally feel the cooler air on Friday as highs dip to the upper 80s. Humidity will drop dramatically Friday allowing for a good break in the heat index.

Humidity will stay quite low with highs in the low 80s leading to a refreshing weekend. A small chance for isolated storms exists Saturday. Highs will remain near normal to start next week.

