SCCSD welcomes students on hot August morning for the first day of school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a busy Wednesday morning for many families, sending kids off for the first day of school.

The Sioux City Community School District invited KTIV to Loess Hill Elementary School on Wednesday.

The scene before the bell rang was kids giving parents hugs goodbye, kids filing out of the cars for carpool, parents taking first-day-of-school pictures on ready-made backdrops, students lining up to go into the building, and teachers helping last-minute answer questions.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Earlywine even made a stop to help welcome students and chat with parents.

“It’s hot but it’s going well. It’s great to be here to see the students coming in, and meeting their teachers. You can tell some of them were friends during school but haven’t seen each other,” Dr. Earlywine said. He continued, “The hugs and the smiles, it’s just an awesome experience to see and be a part of.”

A big concern from parents and guardians was the extreme heat.

As students were arriving at school in Sioux City temperatures were already 81 degrees at 8:15 a.m.

Dr. Earlywine said they were aware there were several buses without air conditioning, getting them to school in a timely manner, and were making sure kids were inside for P.E. this week. He adds that all schools do have air conditioning.

The rest of the week he wants to visit more schools meet parents, but also stay connected with the administration.

He said big decisions continue to be made for the district during a busy first week of school in session.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.