Sioux City families prepare for the first day of school at ‘Back to School Night’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first bell of the school year rings Wednesday morning for Sioux City’s schools. Tuesday night families took a closer step to get their kids ready.

Tuesday’s “Back to School Night” gave families a chance to get everything in order before the first day. Students at Nodland Elementary had the chance to meet their teachers and put all of their school supplies on their desks.

Having students and their families meet school staff helps form relationships early in the school year, according to school leaders.

“It almost doesn’t feel real. It seems like we were just wrapping up the last school year, but it always feels good to be back in the building and get back into learning and supporting the students and the families that we have. So, it’s always an exciting time,” said Jarod Mozer, the Director of Elementary Education.

High school and middle school students also had a chance to check out their buildings before the first day of classes.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the first day of school so, staff members said they are already planning ways to keep the kids cool and safe.

“Being in the excessive heat warning we are planning to have indoor recess tomorrow throughout the district for our elementary students. Our operations and maintenance crew is doing a great job of monitoring the building temperatures and making sure everything is running as it should,” said Mozer.

School starts bright and early Wednesday. Sioux City’s middle schools start at 7:45 am, high schools start at 7:55 am, and elementary schools start at 8:35 am.

