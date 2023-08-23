Sioux City public schools shuffle staff to address shortage

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Before the first school bell rang, Wednesday morning, the Sioux City Community School District had to address staffing concerns.

To combat a teacher shortage, the district says it involuntary transferred 55 staff members. Primarily, those staff members will be in the classroom.

With school starting, the superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools, Dr. Rod Earleywine, said the district had to make filling vacant student-facing positions a priority. However, Earleywine says they are still short by about 20 staff members. So, the district moved staff, who are qualified for a position of need, into that vacant position.

Earleywine said this method can be concerning as teachers have prepared for a particular job at the beginning of the year. He said it is a balancing act.

“That is always a concern, we want people to feel comfortable in what they’re teaching, but, we also have a master contract that we follow that starts with the least experienced. So those would be the first ones if they’re endorsed, that would be involuntarily transferred,” said Earleywine.

One example of an involuntary transfer would be the district taking a consulting teacher, who has a special education teaching degree, and moving that teacher into a special education classroom. With some support staff positions vacated in lieu of classroom positions, Earleywine said the district has to make changes. He said staff shortages are in areas like Special Education, English-Second Language Learning, and Foreign Language.

“We’re going to have to make some adjustments there and still try to give those students the support they need, and the classroom teachers the support they need. So it will be a balancing act,” explained Earleywine.

The shuffling of staff is something Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state teachers union, says isn’t uncommon. He said his concern is teachers being notified of a change only weeks, or days before school starts. Beranek added the staffing issue is directly related to state funding and teacher wages.

“Here in Iowa, the monies that we’ve appropriated over the past 10 years has not kept up with inflation,” said Beranek.

