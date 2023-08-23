Siouxland will see another day with excessive heat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Yesterday, Sioux City saw a new record high of 101 degrees, which beat the previous record of 100 degrees set back in 1914. Thankfully, this morning we are not seeing 100 degrees, but it is still warm across the region.

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s across the region, and it feels like temperatures are in the 90s across the area because our dewpoints are in the 70s and 80s. We are also seeing some fog trying to develop over in eastern Siouxland, but our wind is a bit breezier this morning out of the southwest, up to 10 miles per hour.

Today, though, will be another hot one. We are forecasting highs to get into the triple digits, with Sioux City getting close to 103 to maybe 104 degrees today. If we did get to 103, we would beat the previous record of 102 set back in 1938. Even if we don’t beat the old record, it will feel like it’s out there. Heat index values will be close to 120 yet again.

With all the heat in the forecast today and tomorrow, the National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning until Thursday for all of Siouxland. The main threat is heat index values climbing up to 120 degrees.

The good news is that by Thursday night we will see a front move through that will try to bring some rain into the region, with the best chance of thunderstorms being Friday morning.

Our main focus will be the cooler weather heading our way this weekend. We are forecasting highs to be in the low 80s this weekend, which is actually below average for this time of year.

We have all the details in this weather update, and the latest weather details will be on News 4 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.