Unclaimed $1M lotto ticket in Iowa to expire soon

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Someone bought the mega millions ticket last year at the filling station and gateway express in Ames.

The ticket matched the first five numbers in the September sixth drawing last year but it did not match the mega ball.

The winner only has until Sept. 6 to claim the $1 million prize. They have to do it in person at the Iowa lottery headquarters in Clive.

If the ticket expires, the $1 million will likely be rolled into another prize pool.

