Sen. Pete Ricketts stops in Norfolk as he launches his 2024 campaign for Senate

Sen. Pete Ricketts addressing the crowd at the Norfolk Regional Airport
Sen. Pete Ricketts addressing the crowd at the Norfolk Regional Airport(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska kicked off his 2024 campaign with a statewide tour.

One of the stops was in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to fill the Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse back in January. If he wins the election in November 2024, he’ll fill the remaining two years of Sasse’s term.

In Norfolk on Wednesday, his statewide tour offered him the opportunity to earn votes by speaking with the public and addressing their concerns.

”We’re not taking anything for granted, we’re going to work hard to earn each and every vote. We’re talking about the issues we have to have the courage to tackle. Whether it’s our out-of-control spending that’s leading to inflation, our crisis at the southern border, or pushing back on the bureaucrats that think they know better than we do, with regard to how to raise our kids or who should compete in sports,” said Sen. Ricketts.

Sen. Ricketts said his biggest obstacle during his campaign is the way he can balance his time between his role in the Senate in Washington, and his time in Nebraska.

”If there’s a challenge, it’s that I have to spend half of my time in D.C. so when I’m back in Nebraska I’m going to be working hard to get out and talk to people so I can stay in touch with what people are concerned about and what we can do to bring our solutions in Nebraska to Washington D.C.,” said Sen. Ricketts

Sen. Ricketts also said he is keeping a close eye on the Republican presidential race but didn’t endorse anyone. He says he’s, “focused on running for Senate,”

