X’s fall to Milkmen to open final homestand of regular season

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When you give up double digits in baseball it tends to be a tough game to win, and the Sioux City Explorers learned that lesson on Tuesday night.

When the Milwaukee Milkmen came into town and proceeded to light up the scoreboard with 12 runs. The X’s would battle back scoring 7 themselves but that is where the game would end as Milwaukee took game one of the series 12-7.

