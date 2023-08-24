Another Crofton city council member faces recall election

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crofton City Council Chairman Larry Peitz will face a recall election, the Knox County clerk confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Crofton City Council Member James Murphy already faces a recall election which will be held on Sept. 12. Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said Mayor Bob Evans also faced possible recall. Still, the petitioners failed to gain the required number of signatures to put the mayor’s job on the ballot.

For Peitz, Fischer said proponents gathered 71 signatures, but only 64 were valid. Several were struck because some of those who signed lived outside the city of Crofton. The 64 valid signatures were one more than required, Fischer said.

The clerk said it’s impossible to have Peitz’s recall on the same day as Murphy’s. She said the ballots for Murphy’s recall have already gone out, and she anticipates Peitz’s recall election will be held in November.

The recall election against Murphy is being conducted by mail-in ballot only, and Fischer said it’s likely to cost taxpayers about $4,000. She said the city has agreed to reimburse the county for all costs incurred.

The City of Crofton has faced turmoil over the firing of former police chief John Carter. The former police chief previously told community members in a town hall that he “(was) being treated worse than the Klan treated Black people back in the 1950s.”

Carter maintains that he was fired because he’s Black. Carter is the principal circulator of the petitions against Peitz and the mayor. He previously wrote, “Peitz consistently violates public meeting laws of the State of Nebraska. He unlawfully disposes of public property without proper notice or processes.”

