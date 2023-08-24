Bats boom as X’s curdle Milkmen in game 2

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After falling in game one of their important series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, the Sioux City Explorers were looking for a rebound in game two.

And they got exactly what they wanted, the game began with a quick inning and a half before a 2-run shot by Daniel Perez put the X’s up 2-0. Wilfredo Gimenez added on to the score with a 3-run bomb of his own in the third to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Milkmen would not stay quiet for long though a 2-run blast in the fourth from Drew Ward made it just a 3-run deficit for Milwaukee.

But Sioux City would put the threat to rest with runs in the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. Milwaukee would add a pair of runs but that would be all as the Explorers won 9-4.

Solomon Bates picked up the win, and also picked up his 121st strikeout, just 10 K’s behind the X’s all-time single-season record.

