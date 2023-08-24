Former pharmacy delivery driver in NW Iowa charged in multiple drug-related burglaries

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa woman who pleaded guilty to stealing prescriptions while working at a Northwest Iowa pharmacy is facing a list of charges after stealing prescriptions from several homes.

Court documents show that 45-year-old Sarah Haptonstall was accused of stealing opioid pills while working as a delivery driver for Stangel Pharmacy, which is located in Onawa.

In August 2021 while out on a delivery for the pharmacy, Haptonstall allegedly swapped 10 hydrocodone pills out for Tylenol Arthritis pills. That same month, the pharmacy was able to confirm the hydrocodone delivered had missing tablets that had been replaced with Tylenol. The pharmacy reportedly confronted Haptonstall about this, and when they did she resigned.

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy says in this incident Stangel Pharmacy broke three of the board’s regulations:

The pharmacy never properly reported the theft to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy.

After the hydrocodone was reported missing, the pharmacy replaced the patient’s missing pills with an invalid prescription.

Haptonstall did not have a pharmacy support registration when she was hired as a delivery driver. Anyone who works as support staff for an Iowa pharmacy must have proper registration from the Board of Pharmacy. The board says Stangel Pharmacy did not conduct a proper background check when they hired Haptonstall.



It wasn’t until sometime later that the Iowa Board of Pharmacy learned of this incident and brought charges against Stangel Pharmacy and its owner Aaron Stangel.

On June 27, 2023, Aaron Stangel entered into a settlement agreement with the board over the charges. In the agreement, Aaron Stangel was required to complete, within 60 days, a 15-hour Pharmacist-in-Charge BootCamp course and was warned that future violations could result in further disciplinary action.

Additionally, the pharmacy must pay a $5,000 civil penalty, and submit to the board self-inspections and self-reports throughout the next year.

Sarah Haptonstall faces additional charges

A little over a year after the initial incident, Haptonstall was charged and arrested for the alleged opioid theft. Court documents show on Aug. 15, 2022, she was charged with two counts of drug diversion and by February 2023 she had pleaded guilty to both. But while she was awaiting sentencing, Haponstall was arrested for a separate drug-related case.

On March 10, 2023, Haptonstall was arrested on 13 drug and burglary-related charges for allegedly stealing prescriptions from several Onawa homes.

Authorities in Monona County believe Haptonstall, an Onawa resident herself, remembered the addresses she delivered to while working for Stangel Pharmacy and went to those homes to take the residents’ medication.

“She is now targeting the elderly in order to obtain prescription narcotics,” said authorities in a search warrant.

Haptonstall has already pleaded not guilty to these latest charges and has a trial date set for Dec. 12, 2023. Her full list of charges includes:

Six counts of third-degree burglary

Six counts of unlawful possession of drugs

One count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Iowa Board of Nursing records show Haptonstall has a history of drug-related charges. Back in 2014, the nursing board says she pleaded guilty to misrepresenting herself and obtaining a prescription for hydrocodone for her own use. This was while she working at a Woodbury County home care facility.

In 2022, Haptonstall lost her nursing license after the board determined she failed to properly safeguard medications at a long-term care facility she was working at between April 2022 and June 2022.

