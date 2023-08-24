Iowa landowners continue to raise concerns at Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa landowners continue to raise concerns about a proposed carbon capture pipeline set to cross the state.

Thursday, the Iowa Utilities Board continued its evidentiary hearing for one of two major carbon capture pipelines planned for Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions wants a permit to build, operate and maintain 687 miles of pipeline across 29 counties in northwest and central Iowa.

Thursday, a 5th generation landowner, from Woodbury County, testified the proposed pipeline route cuts diagonally through her farmland, which is one mile from Sergeant Bluff city limits.

“It’s not theirs to take. It’s not yours to let them take It’s ours. It’s been there for 150 years. I shouldn’t be here today fighting or having this discussion with you. it’s our ground. How would you feel if we came to you and said we’re going to take your house, or we’re going to condemn it, or we’re going to take away your rights,” said Amiee Krogh, Woodbury County landowner.

According to Krogh’s testimony, the proposed pipeline route is four to five miles from CF Industries’ Port Neal plant. She says that’s a concern in the event of a leak, or a rupture. Krogh was the first of three Woodbury County landowners to testify Thursday.

