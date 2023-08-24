Iowa landowners continue to raise concerns at Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing

Amiee Krogh.
Amiee Krogh.(Iowa Utilities Board)
By Katie Copple
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa landowners continue to raise concerns about a proposed carbon capture pipeline set to cross the state.

Thursday, the Iowa Utilities Board continued its evidentiary hearing for one of two major carbon capture pipelines planned for Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions wants a permit to build, operate and maintain 687 miles of pipeline across 29 counties in northwest and central Iowa.

Read More: Iowa Utilities Board begins evidentiary hearing for carbon capture pipeline

Thursday, a 5th generation landowner, from Woodbury County, testified the proposed pipeline route cuts diagonally through her farmland, which is one mile from Sergeant Bluff city limits.

“It’s not theirs to take. It’s not yours to let them take It’s ours. It’s been there for 150 years. I shouldn’t be here today fighting or having this discussion with you. it’s our ground. How would you feel if we came to you and said we’re going to take your house, or we’re going to condemn it, or we’re going to take away your rights,” said Amiee Krogh, Woodbury County landowner.

According to Krogh’s testimony, the proposed pipeline route is four to five miles from CF Industries’ Port Neal plant. She says that’s a concern in the event of a leak, or a rupture. Krogh was the first of three Woodbury County landowners to testify Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Unclaimed $1M lotto ticket in Iowa to expire soon
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Maurice Blacktaildeer, left, Corey Sholes, middle, April Zephier, right.
Drug investigation leads to three arrests in Norfolk

Latest News

Former pharmacy delivery driver in NW Iowa charged in multiple drug-related burglaries
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Iowa offering $5 million in grant funding for community college CDL programs
Project to add over 100 wind turbines near the Iowa Great Lakes faces opposition