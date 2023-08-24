Iowa offering $5 million in grant funding for community college CDL programs

(KTIV)
By Nick Reis and Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s trucking workforce could soon get a boost.

That comes with a brand-new grant program for community colleges from Iowa Workforce Development.

IWD has $5 million available to give to state community colleges to, “help support building, purchasing and remodeling of CDC training infrastructure.”

All community colleges in the state are eligible to apply for the grant, as long as they meet certain requirements. However, each college can only receive a maximum of one award, which could be as much as $1 million.

Applications opened up on August 10th and will close on Sept. 25.

The project period for the grants will span from Nov. 1 of this year to June 30, 2025. All schools that get funding will need to provide details about what they’re doing.

”The awardees must provide detailed reports of progress of the project and the use of funds every quarter, beginning from the date the memorandum of understanding between the applicant and the state is fully executed,” said Kristopher Byam, Grant Manager for the Iowa CDL Infrastructure Grant.

The money comes from state and local fiscal recovery funds. Because of the requirements, all of the grant funds must be spent by December 31st, 2024. However, if a cost is incurred before that date-- but still needs to be paid off-- that can be done through December 31st, 2026. Any unspent funds by that deadline must be returned to Iowa Workforce Development.

Additionally, there is a 50 percent cost-sharing or matching amount for the award.

KTIV spoke to Western Iowa Tech Executive Dean of Instruction Darin Moeller about the grant. He said the college has heard of the grant, and while college officials are still looking over the terms, they’re interested in applying.

In a statement, he said, “Western Iowa Tech is interested in pursuing funding opportunities, like this grant, that will help us meet the needs of our communities. We have a long history of being a key provider of trained truck drivers in our region. Truck drivers are in high demand, and we want to be able to expand our capacity to train these individuals.”

