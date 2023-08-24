Lakes Area News: Dickinson County trail construction nearly complete

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KUOO) - The final stretch of the “Tatanka Ska Trace” trail is set to be paved in Dickinson County by next summer.

Trail Director Erin Reed is optimistic on the timeline saying, “We don’t know what the schedule is just yet but the completion date on the project is July of 2024. Our hope is that we can get done well before that and have people on the trail in early summer.”

The unpaved portion of the trail is located between Spirit Lake and Lake Park and the project is less expensive than previously expected.

The next big task is to construct a trail between Dickinson and Clay Counties. Work on that is anticipated to start next year.

