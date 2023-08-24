Last day of excessive heat in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Yesterday was a hot day across the region. In Sioux City, we got to a high of 102 degrees, which tied the all-time record of 102 yesterday set back in 1938. Even though we didn’t beat the record, it sure was hot. We had heat index values at 115 for much of the afternoon.

This morning isn’t so bad, with temperatures in the 70s and even a few low 60s out west. Dewpoints are also a bit lower this morning as they sit in the 70s and 60s, which is making us feel like temperatures are on the lower end this morning. Also, wind is around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the southwest.

Unfortunately, today will be another hot day across the region, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s and 80s, which will make for another hot day across the region with heat index values climbing near 110 degrees across the area.

Because of the heat index near 110 today, we have another excessive heat warning in effect for all of our counties in Siouxland until later tonight.

This evening into tonight, a cold front will move through, bringing in some cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 70s across the area, and lower dewpoints Also, tonight we could be seeing some isolated showers and thunderstorms develop in northern Siouxland. Then Friday morning, we saw more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning of our Friday.

Friday will feel a lot better outside. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s with a nice wind out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and once again, it will feel a lot better outside.

Then this weekend, we could see a few scattered showers on Saturday, but for the most part, we will see a cooler and nicer weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds this weekend. Then next week, highs will stay in the 80s with sunny skies.

