Mustangs stride to the top after five sets against the Trojans

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - College volleyball is continuing to roll along as Morningside took on Dakota State Wednesday afternoon. Last time these two teams met the Trojans swept the Mustangs in three sets.

Morningside was looking for a rebound though after dropping sets to Saint Katherine last Friday.

But the Mustangs lost stride quickly in the first set and were looking for a comeback as Payten Lode spikes and ricochets a ball off the arms of a defender for a kill. Her hops didn’t stop there as she used that momentum and came back with a solo block against Hailey Wathen.

Stangs would have to do more than that though to keep Gwendolyn Vongkasemsiri off the net as she found a hole on the right side for the kill.

After losing two matches in a row, Morningside ran away with the wins, taking three in a row. Mustangs win in five set 3-2 (22-25, 27-29, 25-15, 18, 15-11).

Their next game is at 6 p.m. Friday the 25th, as they head to Parkville MO. to take on Park University.

