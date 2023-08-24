Northeast take the match in three sets against the Comets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech is coming off a high from their first win last Saturday and are looking for another one.

First set started off strong for the Comets as Sajai Jackson spun the ball around the hands of the blockers for a kill. Western Iowa Tech was on a roll as Kaira Willits assists Cooper Champoux who painted the back corner for another kill from the Comets.

Northeast made a quick comeback on the defensive end as Alex Arenas dugs an attempt from the right side, that set up Lauren Buhrman for the put away.

The Hawks clawed their way back after an overpass from the Comets, Kiara Krusemark swiped it across the net for a kill.

Northeast takes the match 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24). Their next game will be against Briar Cliff University’s JV at 12 p.m. on Friday the 25th.

