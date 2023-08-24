Northeast take the match in three sets against the Comets

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech is coming off a high from their first win last Saturday and are looking for another one.

First set started off strong for the Comets as Sajai Jackson spun the ball around the hands of the blockers for a kill. Western Iowa Tech was on a roll as Kaira Willits assists Cooper Champoux who painted the back corner for another kill from the Comets.

Northeast made a quick comeback on the defensive end as Alex Arenas dugs an attempt from the right side, that set up Lauren Buhrman for the put away.

The Hawks clawed their way back after an overpass from the Comets, Kiara Krusemark swiped it across the net for a kill.

Northeast takes the match 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24). Their next game will be against Briar Cliff University’s JV at 12 p.m. on Friday the 25th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis & Clark Park
Explorers’ future at Lewis & Clark Park in question for first time in 30 years
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
Unclaimed $1M lotto ticket in Iowa to expire soon
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing

Latest News

MSIDE volleyball
WIT VBALL
Bats boom as Explorers spoil Milkmen in game 2
MVAOCOU's Trista Ohlmeier rises up for a kill in the Rams victory over Denison-Schleswig
MVAOCOU takes down Denison-Schleswig in 2 sets