From player to coach: Logan Masters’ journey comes full circle at Wayne State College

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Logan Masters was unforgettable during his time as a Wayne State football player.

Masters stands as the Wildcats all-time leading receiver shattering nearly every record during his playing career from 2006-2009. But it’s the life-long friends that he met along the way that made the biggest impact.

“Obviously, winning games and doing some things for the first time in school history was really cool. But really probably the relationships and best friends for life is probably the most special thing that I take away from my playing days,” said Logan Masters, Wayne State College football head coach.

Masters always knew Wayne State College was a special place. It wouldn’t take him long to return to the program after his playing days. His coaching journey led him back to the program as an assistant coach, offensive coordinator, and eventually head coach of Wayne State football in 2022.

“I get to watch football and do football all day, every day, and it’s not work. So really special there, and like my playing days, some of the best parts is the people you meet along the way, the relationships with players, families, recruiting them, getting them to come to Wayne, America,” said Masters.

Logan Masters gets a break with the Wayne State football quarterbacks. (KTIV)

Logan Masters learned a lot from his time spent on the football field as a Wildcat athlete, and as his journey now continues as head coach, he now hopes to pass those lessons down to the next generation of Wildcat athletes.

“Developing young men that just believe in the process and that don’t chase results. If you do things right way and have good habits, the results will find you and that goes for football, that goes for life,” said Masters.

Passing down his own knowledge that led Masters to be recognized at the Hall of Fame level. On July 11, Masters was one of seven individuals inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame.

“Was a little caught off guard just because growing up, I dreamed of playing maybe in the NFL or being a big time college coach. The Hall of Fame never really crossed my mind...got a letter in the mail, and it was pretty cool, pretty special,” said Masters.

Wayne State football head coach and former wide receiver Logan Masters at the NSIC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 11, 2023 (Wayne State College/NSIC)

But instead of thinking about all the accomplishments, Masters chooses to remember all the people that helped him get to where he is today.

“When I think about that stuff, I was surrounded by great people and coaches. It’s attention to detail, consistency, earning trust of not only coaches for play calls, but also quarterback to get you the ball. And doing it day in and day out, and taking pride in your craft,” said Masters.

From a young kid just discovering football, to his high school career at Storm Lake High School, to his entire journey as a Wildcat... there’s no question that a deep passion for football runs through Masters every day.

“Most kids watch cartoons on Saturday morning. I’d watch my dad’s VHS, black and white game tapes from him playing at Dubuque. And so, I’ve been a little bit weird in that sense, and that’s probably why I wanted to be a coach because like right now in my office, I have runs of SEC, ACC games going on. I just I love football,” said Masters.

