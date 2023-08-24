Project to add over 100 wind turbines near the Iowa Great Lakes faces opposition

ARNOLD’S PARK, IA (KTIV) - A group of concerned citizens is calling for a moratorium on new wind turbine development near the Iowa Great Lakes.

The group, Dickinson County Concerned Citizens, says a Chicago-based company is planning a new project that would dramatically increase the number and size of wind turbines in the area. They worry that the new turbines would be an annoyance to the Iowa Great Lakes region.

But they say the problem with the proposed project goes way beyond simple annoyance.

Documents filed with the FAA show the breadth of a proposed wind turbine project in the Iowa Great Lakes area. According to those documents, Invenergy, a Chicago-based company, could build more than 100 new wind turbines towering almost 600 feet.

“So, to think of the horizon, and what that might look like with that number of turbines in that area (it’s) just hard to conceive,” said Kris Van Kleek.

Kris Van Kleek is a member of the Dickinson County Concerned Citizens, also known as DC3. The group was founded to counter Invenergy’s Red Rock Energy project.

At the Iowa Great Lakes, if you look out onto the water across to the horizon, you will see wind turbines dotting the landscape. But the image opponents want you to think about is this. Imagine those same types of wind turbines only two to three times larger. That image is represented by the graphic KTIV made below.

“They’re going to be a lot more destructive, coming into our town with the highways, the projects that are going to block our roads and make it miserable for our vacationers to come and visit and enjoy the area,” said Tom Ditsworth, a local resident who opposes the turbines.

DC3 has a clear ask: Urge the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors to impose a moratorium on new wind turbine development. The county’s planning and zoning board has agreed to launch a sub-committee to explore changing the wind turbine ordinance. But DC3 members say the process to amend the ordinance will be slow, and proponents of the Red Rock Energy project are likely eager to get construction underway under the current ordinance.

“And we were shocked to look at that FAA map and realizing (that) if all of these projects come into our county, just the sheer volume of what that is,” said Van Kleek.

According to DC3, Red Rock Energy project organizers are planning a public informational meeting on August 28, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds.

Landowners receive compensation for allowing turbines

Dickinson County Landowner Dan Wahl says he originally agreed to a previous wind turbine project, though he later backed out. Wahl says he would’ve been paid $5,000 each year for a 20-year period for each wind turbine built on his property.

He was later approached by another project, which would’ve paid $12,000 a year per turbine. And he says there’s a real financial incentive for landowners to agree to allow wind turbines on their property.

”And that was about three or four years ago. So I would imagine they have increased their price. But even at double the money, not interested,” said Wahl.

While Wahl ultimately rejected all wind turbines, his neighbor agreed to some easements. And that’s left Wahl’s mother dealing with a “flicker” inside her home.

That’s when a wind turbine temporarily causes the sun to shine unsteadily, irritating anyone inside.

In Dickinson County, they say the setback is about 1,200 feet away from homes. They say other counties, like Woodbury, require wind turbines to be at least 2,500 feet from rural residences, and two miles away from incorporated towns.

And finally, they’re asking for regulations to prevent a flicker, and to regulate how loud the turbines can be.

Invenergy makes case to allow turbines

Invenergy didn’t respond to KTIV’s request for comment, but DC3 provided a letter from the company to the Dickinson County attorney.

In the letter, Invenergy said a moratorium wouldn’t apply to the company because it’s grandfathered into the current ordinance. The company says it has already invested $7.5 million in the project, and that any regulatory changes would be “very problematic.” You can read the company’s full letter below.

Invenergy says that once the project is completed, it will add 2.8 million dollars per year in new tax revenue for the county.

The company also says it will create 300 jobs in the region during the construction period, and provide landowners a steady income by allowing the company to build wind turbines on private property.

If you have a story tip for Digging Deeper, please email us at Diggingdeeper@ktiv.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.