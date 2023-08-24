Sioux City Community School District introducing stricter policies on vaping

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Vaping is a problem schools across the country have faced, including the Sioux City Community School District. And those vape devices are getting harder to spot.

One new type of disposable nicotine vape is designed to look just like a highlighter, complete with a cap and all. Others, like the company Juul, produce vape devices that look like USB drives.

Under recently passed regulations in Iowa, you must be 21 to buy nicotine products, so it’s illegal for middle and high school students to own them. Leaders with the Sioux City Community School District say some brands market toward teens, so keeping those devices out of schools can be difficult.

However, the district is introducing an updated disciplinary policy on both nicotine and THC vapes to convince students to leave them at home.

”Law enforcement will be involved in any of those incidents,” said Dr. Rod Earleywine, Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District. “Whether it’s a THC vape or a nicotine vape, law enforcement is contacted. So, we are taking a tougher stance on that, and we’re hoping that students decide not to bring them into school.”

According to the district’s 2023-24 handbook, the first time a student is caught with a nicotine vape, police or a school resource officer will be notified and the student will receive a one-day suspension. After the second offense, that suspension will increase to three days. And, if a student is caught a third time with a nicotine vape, they will be suspended until a return date can be determined at a district hearing.

However, if a student is caught just once with a THC vape, they’ll immediately jump to step three, and the student will be suspended until a hearing. This is also the case if a student is caught selling or distributing any type of vape device. Additionally, any student who is on transfer, and is caught with a vape, will have their transfer revoked, no matter what offense or type of vape it is.

”If a faculty member at school, let’s say at a high school, if they catch a student either vaping or in possession of a vape product or any type of tobacco product, cigarette, e-cigarette, they will either refer that student directly to the school resource officer, or they’ll refer that student to the school administrator, and the administrator will then get the school resource officer involved to issue a citation,” said Sgt. Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department.

District leaders, and law enforcement, say it’s important to keep these products out of schools, not only to promote a good learning environment but also because of the negative effect they can have on students’ health.

