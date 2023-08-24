Siouxland’s extreme heat to finally ease

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our entire workweek has been plagued with highs in the 90s and triple digits with the heat index regularly going above 105 degrees.

Things are about to finally change.

It won’t necessarily be a fast change but the Excessive Heat Warning we’ve been under for much of the week will finally expire this evening with lows tonight in the low to mid 70s with a chance of a few thunderstorms moving through.

We could see some lingering thunderstorms Friday morning, especially in northern and eastern Siouxland, before things dry back out by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s expected although it will still be humid despite a northeasterly wind.

Better cooling will then continue into Friday night when lows near 60 are expected.

The weekend will then give us highs much closer to average for this time of year with highs in the low 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine expected although southern Siouxland could see a chance of a shower on Saturday.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs again in the low 80s and both Saturday and Sunday will have much less humidity than what we’ve been dealing with.

Will the cooler weather stick around next week?

