Woman killed in semi vs SUV crash near Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities say a woman has died in Southeast South Dakota after her vehicle collided with a semi.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday morning at about 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and 306th Street, which is several miles north of the City of Yankton.

The sheriff’s office says an SUV, driven by Teresa Brandt, was going southbound on the highway when it struck the back of a semi-truck. At the time of the crash, authorities say the semi was trying to turn into a private drive off of Highway 81.

Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported from this crash.

What caused this collision has not been released as the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.