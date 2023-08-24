Yankton, SD police investigating infant’s death
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Yankton, South Dakota, are investigating the death of an infant.
Yankton Police officers were called to the area of West 25th Street, and Cedar Terrace, just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unresponsive infant.
A news release says lifesaving efforts on the child were unsuccessful.
Authorities now say the death is under investigation. They hope to release more details at a later date.
The Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Coroner, were also called to the scene.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.