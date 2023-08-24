Yankton, SD police investigating infant’s death

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Matt Breen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Yankton, South Dakota, are investigating the death of an infant.

Yankton Police officers were called to the area of West 25th Street, and Cedar Terrace, just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unresponsive infant.

A news release says lifesaving efforts on the child were unsuccessful.

Authorities now say the death is under investigation. They hope to release more details at a later date.

The Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Coroner, were also called to the scene.

