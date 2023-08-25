Around Siouxland: Tip-a-Cop

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special event is coming up that’ll help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

On Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Tip-a-Cop event will be going on at all Iowa Texas Roadhouses, including the one in Sioux City.

At the Roadhouse, there’ll be a free lunch served to you by local law enforcement officers and by Special Olympics athletes. Donations will be accepted during the event, with 100% of the money going to Special Olympics Iowa.

