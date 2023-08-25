ArtSplash returns to Sioux City for 29th year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - ArtSplash is back in downtown Sioux City for its 29th year.

Preparations are well underway for the event, which takes place September 2nd and 3rd. Artist booths will line the area around 3rd Street-- between Pierce and Nebraska Streets.

The winning booth, which is determined by art judges, will receive $7,000 in prize money. Kids can also get involved with a “Kids’ Art Zone” including four indoor and outdoor projects.

Fees for the projects range between 2 and 7 dollars. The director of the Sioux City Art Center says many of the works will be for sale.

“Visitors will get to see all kinds of different artworks, we have more traditional fine art mediums like paintings, oil paintings, and watercolors, photography, fine art prints,” said Todd Behrens, the director of the Sioux City Art Center.

After you attend the festival, you can vote for your favorite work right here on our website.

