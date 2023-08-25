A couple cooler days move in for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area on Friday with many staying dry and a few getting some nice rain.

Quite a few clouds will be moving through tonight, but any rain chance will be confined to this evening when a pop-up shower could occur.

Expect lows by Saturday morning to be near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be feeling better as lower humidity levels will have finally arrived and temperatures will be cooler again with highs in the low 80s with clearing skies.

Saturday night will see temperatures creeping down into the mid to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday will look similar to the first part of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and still not too much humidity.

The humidity may climb just a touch heading into Monday when highs will be in the mid 80s and we’ll still be looking at a mostly sunny sky.

Does heat eventually return to our 10-day forecast?

I’ll be taking a look tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.