Iowa man sent to hospital after forklift rollover

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person had to be sent to the hospital after authorities say a construction vehicle rolled into a Northwest Iowa ditch.

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at about 5:20 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident one mile north of Rock Valley, Iowa. The sheriff’s office says a Telehandler forklift was traveling on a rural road when it lost control on the gravel, entered a ditch and rolled.

The forklift’s driver, 49-year-old David Ver Burg of Rock Valley, was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The forklift sustained about $12,000 worth of damage.

