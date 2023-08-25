Iowa man sent to hospital after forklift rollover

A 2007 JCB 506C Telehandler forklift rolled on a rural Iowa road Thursday afternoon.
A 2007 JCB 506C Telehandler forklift rolled on a rural Iowa road Thursday afternoon.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person had to be sent to the hospital after authorities say a construction vehicle rolled into a Northwest Iowa ditch.

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at about 5:20 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident one mile north of Rock Valley, Iowa. The sheriff’s office says a Telehandler forklift was traveling on a rural road when it lost control on the gravel, entered a ditch and rolled.

The forklift’s driver, 49-year-old David Ver Burg of Rock Valley, was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The forklift sustained about $12,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Woman killed in semi vs SUV crash near Yankton, SD
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
Former pharmacy delivery driver in NW Iowa charged in multiple drug-related burglaries

Latest News

A fire reported in the 200 block of W 5th Street in Yankton, South Dakota has been ruled as...
House fire in Yankton, SD ruled as arson
Eugenia and Amandra at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named
South Dakota Highway Patrol responds to fatal accident near Alcester
Lakes Area News: Dickinson County trail construction nearly complete