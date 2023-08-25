Northwest Iowa mom shares grief journey after losing 20-week-old daughter to SIDS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa mother is sharing her story of getting through grief and heartache after losing her daughter to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS is described as a sudden cause of death in babies that cannot be explained with no symptoms or warning signs. The mother now has a desire to help bring education and awareness to other families in the Siouxland area.

“This is my daughter Libbi. She was our firstborn,” said Alyssa Bendickson while holding a picture of her baby girl. Bendickson lost her daughter to SIDS in 2019.

“She was the New Year’s baby, in 2019. We got a call on May 31 that our baby stopped breathing at daycare. Found out that there really was no reason as to why she had passed. SIDS is a disease of exclusion,” she explained.

There is no explanation for sudden infant death syndrome.

Libbi was just 5 months old. Pushing herself up, learning how to crawl, and sleeping like normal.

“Until you have first-hand experience or someone who you know it happened to. It kind of seems like a far-off thing that this is never going to happen to me,” said Bendickson.

Alyssa Bendickson and her husband Brian quickly found support in the Le Mars area connecting with other families who share the same grief.

“When we were going, thinking through grief how many people have had some sort of experience? It’s one of those taboo subjects where people don’t talk about it,” she added.

She found support through the Iowa SIDS Foundation, funded through events like “Walk for the Future.”

A way to connect families who have been touched by SIDS, and create advocacy for safe sleep.

There are six locations across the state of Iowa hosting a walk on Saturday morning, Aug. 26 including Le Mars where Alyssa is from.

Pam Jeneary, the Iowa SIDS Foundation “Walk for the Future” Chairperson said, “Just seeing everyone that comes out to support all these families who have got through the unspeakable thing of losing a child to SIDS. Just to see so many people don’t know me or the other parents that are here just to support us and they want to help us get through this event.”

Alyssa has had two other kids since then. She will always hold Libbi close to her heart.

“I have a locket with her picture in it that Karmen likes to say ‘Show me libbi’ and she’ll open it up. It’s just, Libbi’s very present,” said Bendickson.

The local “Walk For the Future” for Siouxland will be at the Le Mars Municipal Shelter House on Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Registration is $30 for the event. Click here for the registration link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.