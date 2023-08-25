Panthers take home second straight Maroon Cup victory

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Norfolk pounced right out of the gates of the Maroon Cup matchup, handing the ball to Rowdy Bauer for a touchdown run. And although the Columbus Discoverers would tie the game up at 7 with a goal line run of their own.

The Panthers would jump out and never look back, highlighted by a 96 yard touchdown, which featured Bauer going through a gauntlet of defenders before breaking free for the end zone to make it 21-7.

After that both teams would add touchdowns and Norfolk would win the Maroon Cup 28-14.

