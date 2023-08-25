Panthers take home second straight Maroon Cup victory

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Norfolk pounced right out of the gates of the Maroon Cup matchup, handing the ball to Rowdy Bauer for a touchdown run. And although the Columbus Discoverers would tie the game up at 7 with a goal line run of their own.

The Panthers would jump out and never look back, highlighted by a 96 yard touchdown, which featured Bauer going through a gauntlet of defenders before breaking free for the end zone to make it 21-7.

After that both teams would add touchdowns and Norfolk would win the Maroon Cup 28-14.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Woman killed in semi vs SUV crash near Yankton, SD
Unclaimed $1M lotto ticket in Iowa to expire soon
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

Delvin Zinn begins the second part of this phenomenal play made during the Explorers win over...
X’s tight rope walk to shutout against Milkmen
NORFOLK BEGINS SEASON WITH MAROON CUP VICTORY
EXPLORERS TAKE DOWN MILWAUKEE
Wayne State football head coach Logan Masters gives a message to the Wildcats after practice.
From player to coach: Logan Masters’ journey comes full circle at Wayne State College