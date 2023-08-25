Sioux City East football team entering their season with heavy hearts after coach’s death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City East football team is entering their season with heavy hearts.

The team announced through their Facebook page Tuesday that long-time East High teacher and Freshman Football Coach Mark Larson passed away. He was 54 years old.

Immediately after the announcement was posted, it was flooded with comments from people sharing a time Larson impacted their lives.

“Teacher and coach Mark Larson was a fixture at East High School during his 27-year career. It was more common than not to see Mark at East High events. Teaching was his life, and he devoted his time to helping our students succeed. Mark’s legacy will continue to live on in the thousands of students and staff he so positively impacted throughout his career with Sioux City Community Schools. The District extends our condolences to Mark’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him,” said the Sioux City Community School District in an official statement.

Larson’s funeral is being held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa on Monday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

