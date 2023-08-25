Sioux City swears in 4 new police officers, including the youngest to join the force

The four newest Sioux City police officers look on as Judge Tott and Chief Mueller administer two oaths.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday morning, four new officers joined the police department, including an officer who is the youngest on the force.

Family and friends were on hand, inside the Woodbury County Courthouse, when Chief Judge Patrick Tott swore in the officers. The officers actually took two oaths, one given by the judge, and an “ethical oath” given by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller.

Family members then pinned the officers’ new badges on them.

“One of the most important things to us is that they carry out their duties in an ethical manner that that their moral compasses is always pointing in the right direction. So it’s a reminder of how important their reputations and how they serve is,” said Chief Rex Mueller.

At just 22 years old, Cade Gill is the youngest member of the police department. And, if his last name sounds familiar, it is. He’s the son of Sergeant Tom Gill, a police department spokesperson, who often interacts with local media.

“I gotta thank my dad. I mean, if it wasn’t for my dad, I don’t think I would be in this in this profession. Growing up with my dad, I got to meet a lot of awesome police officers that work right here in Sioux City,” said Cade Gill, a new police officer.

The Sioux City Police Department is still hiring. If you’d like to explore a career as a police officer, contact the police department.

