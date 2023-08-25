South Dakota Highway Patrol Responds to Fatal Accident near Alcester

ALCESTER, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened Thursday morning. According to police, around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 24, a semi was traveling eastbound on 302nd Avenue while an SUV was traveling northbound on S.D. Hwy 11.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Semi did not stop at the stop sign and struck the SUV as both entered the intersection. The SUV rolled and the semi continued through the intersection before rolling on its side and stopping in the ditch.

The 81-year-old driver in the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. The 30-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. The names of the drivers have not been released pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be added to this story at a later time.

