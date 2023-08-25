Temperatures beginning to drop

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a hot and humid week across Siouxland. Temperatures either reached or exceeded 100 degrees for three consecutive days here in Sioux City. However, during the day Friday, highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 80s. It will still be another humid day, but relief is within reach. There have also been some showers across parts of Siouxland this morning, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are anticipated this afternoon.

This weekend features temperatures in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Although this is right around average for this time of year, it has never sounded so nice after the record-breaking heat. The one downside is that precipitation, which is desperately needed across the area, does not look likely.

The end of August features highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. And after seeing lows hovering around 80 degrees, next week has forecasted lows in the low to mid 50s.

Do we have any significant warmups in the extended forecast?

Stay tuned for News 4 at noon for the latest details.

